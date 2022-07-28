FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith Public Schools hosted hundreds of educators from around the country on July 28 for the High Reliability Schools Summit.

Educators learned practices in creating data-driven processes to encourage student success.

“I’m particularly thrilled to be here in Fort Smith,” said Julia Simms, vice president of teaching resources company Marzano Resources. “Because of their commitment to sharing background knowledge about the High Reliability schools framework, the strategy they’ve used of having every school send a leadership team to the event is exceptional.”

The summit runs through Friday at Southside High School.