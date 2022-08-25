FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The two Fort Smith high schools will be at Northside High School facing off for the “Battle of Rogers Avenue.”

It’s a rivalry with a lot of history and excitement between the Northside Grizzlies and Southside Mavericks.

For the last six years, Northside has won. Northside’s band director Aaron Durham said they’re ready to defend their title while bringing both sides together to pack the stadium.

“It’s really about the student athletes, the student musicians, the drill and the dance team, the JROTC. Everybody gets involved. It’s really awesome to see how everybody comes together and works together. There’s so much school spirit in this town,” said Durham.

At halftime, both schools’ bands will be playing “America the Beautiful” together with about 350 students on the field.

Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for the Fort Smith high schools’ big game are $5, and you can buy them any time online.