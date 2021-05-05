Fort Smith Public Schools open with exception of 2 elementary schools

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Classes are open at all schools in the Fort Smith Public School system except two on Wednesday — Morrison Elementary School and Bonneville Elementary School.

Power has not been restored at Bonneville Elementary, and the school’s PreK classrooms will be closed. PreK students must complete AMI packets, while kindergarten through 6th grades will learn virtually today, Wednesday, May 5.

Grab-and-go meals will be available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bonneville Elementary. Makeup work will be provided for K-6 students who do not have a device once they return to school.

Morrison Elementary School will remain virtual for the remainder of the week due to storm damage.

