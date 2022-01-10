Fort Smith Public Schools reinstate mask mandate

Protective N-95 face masks lie on a table at an office in Washington, D.C., February 26, 2020. (Eva Hambach / AFP / Getty)

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fort Smith Public School Board of Education decided to reinstate its mask mandate for students and staff.

According to a news release from Fort Smith Public Schools, the board voted 4-2 to reinstate the mandate for 30 days or until the district falls below 50 cases per 10,000 community cases in 14 days as determined by the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement.

The mask requirement includes staff, students and visitors in all school buildings, buses and property of the time specified.

The board’s resolution gives the superintendent the authority to end the mask requirement when the infection rate falls below 50 cases per 10,000 or into the range designated by the color orange on ACHI’s map of school districts with COVID-19.