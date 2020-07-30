Fort Smith Public Schools releases 2020-2021 school supply lists

Northside high school, fort smith public schools_4683169609704948624

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith Public Schools is releasing its school supply lists for
the 2020-2021 school year.

There are three lists that include supplies for on-site blended and virtual learning students. The lists can be found on the FSPS Back to School: Ready to Learn website.

  1. Elementary (Grades K-3)
    a. Ballman, Barling, Beard, Bonneville, Carnall, Cavanaugh, Cook, Euper Lane,
    Fairview, Howard, Morrison, Orr, Pike, Spradling, Sunnymede, Sutton, Tilles,
    Trusty and Woods
  2. Elementary (Grades 4-6)
    a. Ballman, Barling, Beard, Bonneville, Carnall, Cavanaugh, Cook, Euper Lane,
    Fairview, Howard, Morrison, Orr, Pike, Spradling, Sunnymede, Sutton, Tilles,
    Trusty and Woods
  3. Secondary (Grades 7-12)
    a. Chaffin, Darby, Kimmons and Ramsey
    b. Northside and Southside
Final-FSPS-School-Supplies-2020-2021Download

