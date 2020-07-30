Fort Smith Public Schools releases 2020-2021 school supply lists

DALLAS (NEXSTAR) -- A new study finds children infected with the coronavirus have at least as much of the virus in their noses and throats as infected adults. The research, published by JAMA Pediatrics, also found young kids may host 10 to 100 times as much of the virus in the upper respiratory tract as adults.

While the study doesn't prove children are passing the virus to others, it does suggest they're very likely to do so, according to The New York Times.