Fort Smith Public Schools Superintendent takes on new role in Texarkana

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith Public Schools begins a period of transition as the district’s superintendent departs.

Dr. Doug Brubaker, Fort Smith Public Schools Superintendent, has been named as the lone finalist for the position of superintendent in the Texarkana, Texas Independent School District.

He is expected to begin work in Texarkana on January 4, 2021.

Dr. Brubaker said he looks forward to the new role and is grateful to the Fort Smith district for the opportunity to lead.

“Taking on the superintendent role in Texarkana ISD represents a great move for our family professionally and personally, and we are very excited about it,” Dr. Brubaker said, “It’s also important to share that Heather and I love Fort Smith and are grateful that our family has had the opportunity to live, work, and grow in such an exceptional community over the past four years.”

The FSPS Board of Education expressed their gratitude to Dr. Brubaker for his leadership and wished him well in his new position.

“As one might expect Dr. Brubaker’s announcement took me by surprise but understandable given the success the district has had under his tenure. I would compare it to a sports team that wins a national championship and suddenly the head coach and his assistants become targets for recruitment,” FSPS Board of Education President Bill Hanesworth said, “In a sense we

should feel a sense of pride that our district has attracted the attention from other districts

recognizing our accomplishments. So, to you Dr. Brubaker we wish you and your family the best

on your new assignment. Thank you for a job well done.”

The FSPS Board of Education plans to begin work immediately to ensure a smooth transition as they begin the process of filling the role of superintendent.

The district has not yet announced any candidates for the superintendent position.