Fort Smith Public Schools to deliver congratulatory yard signs to seniors

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Faculty, staff, and administration at Northside and Southside High Schools will deliver more than 1,000 congratulatory yard signs to NHS and SHS graduating seniors.

Sign delivery will begin Tuesday, May 12 at 9 a.m.

Members of the #FSPSProud team will pick up their lists and signs at 9 a.m. at the Jenny Lind entrance to Ramsey Junior High School.

If a senior does not receive a yard sign on May 12, it may mean that FSPS does not have their correct home address.

In the event that happens, Northside seniors may pick up their yard sign on Wednesday, May 13, and Southside seniors may pick up their yard sign on Thursday, May 14 when they pick up their cap and gown.

Cap and gown pick up information can be found on their website.