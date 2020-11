A girl wears a face mask as students sit in a classroom of the Petri primary school in Dortmund, western Germany, on June 15, 2020 amid the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. – From June 15, 2020, all children of primary school age in the western federal state of North Rhine-Westphalia will once again be attending regular daily classes until the summer holidays. The distance rules and compulsory mouthguards are no longer applicable. (Photo by Ina FASSBENDER / AFP) (Photo by INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images)

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith Public Schools will temporarily transition to online learning for Friday, November 20.

This is in addition to previously scheduled virtual learning days on Nov. 23 and 24, according to a Facebook post.

Students who are participating in the FSPS Virtual Learning Option will continue their ongoing work in the Pearson Connexus learning platform.