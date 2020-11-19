Fort Smith pushing to make downtown more walkable

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith is making plans to create a more pedestrian-friendly downtown area.

A form-based zoning code will go before the city planning commission in January and will be voted on by the Board of Directors in February.

A form-based code allows for buildings that serve a more aesthetic purpose and allows for a more consumer and entertainment-friendly space.

“Downtowns have been struggling for a long time. We’re no exception to that. We’re just hopeful that this is another way to be more creative and encourage development,” said Brenda Andrews, senior planner for the City of Fort Smith.

Since the code is new to Fort Smith, the city is welcoming any input to help draft it.