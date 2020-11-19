Fort Smith pushing to make downtown more walkable

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith is making plans to create a more pedestrian-friendly downtown area.

A form-based zoning code will go before the city planning commission in January and will be voted on by the Board of Directors in February.

A form-based code allows for buildings that serve a more aesthetic purpose and allows for a more consumer and entertainment-friendly space.

“Downtowns have been struggling for a long time. We’re no exception to that. We’re just hopeful that this is another way to be more creative and encourage development,” said Brenda Andrews, senior planner for the City of Fort Smith.

Since the code is new to Fort Smith, the city is welcoming any input to help draft it.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers