Fort Smith ‘Razorback Crew’ head to Oregon fight wildfires

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Today is the first operational day for the group of Arkansans that volunteered to fight wildfires in Oregon.

The Razorback Crew left Fort Smith and arrived in Oregon last night.

The team is expected to be working up to 16 hour days, but County Ranger Wesley McKinney said this opportunity to help others around the nation will be rewarding.

“Being firefighters we want to give back, we want to protect the best that we can. When they need help and not [it’s] burning here in Arkansas and our agency tells us to go ahead, we’re going in a drop of a hat,” he said.

McKinney said he expects the 20 crew members to be in Oregon for three weeks.