FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Final preparations are underway for this year’s Steel Horse Rally on May 6-7 in Fort Smith.

The headquarters for the event will be at the corner of 6th Street and Garrison Avenue. Around 135,000 people are expected to make their way to the River Valley for the event.

Officials estimate it’ll have an estimated economic impact of nearly $20 million.

“We encourage people to come in early. Maybe ride in on Wednesday and Thursday, and enjoy some of the world-class motorcycle roads we have around here like Pig Trail and of course the highest point in Arkansas which is Mount Magazine,” said Dennis Snow with the Steel Horse Rally.