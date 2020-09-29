Fort Smith Regional Art Museum installs new sculpture

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fort Smith Regional Art Museum installed a new sculpture, Untitled, 2020 by artist Greer Farris in RAMs Sparks Sculpture Garden.

This imposing sculpture of polished, welded steel is eight feet tall.

Farris is an artist in Fort Smith.

I’ve seen this piece on display several times and am always in awe of its size and gaudier. I’ve so adored this sculpture, I just had to reach out to the artist, regarding its availability. Thanks to the rapid response of our board, we were able to seize the opportunity, to display this powerful piece of sculpture art. RAM Gallery Manager Casey Seamans

“I have fun teaching students because they are fresh and exciting,” Farris said. “I wouldn’t trade places with anyone.”

He said teaching helps fund his passion for creative sculpture.