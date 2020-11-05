Fort Smith Regional Art Museum looking for Veteran artists

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Former and current servicemen and women can submit their art to be featured at the Fort Smith Regional Museum.

The “Creative Forces Honoring Heroes exhibit helps raise awareness about PTSD, to offer a potential solution to help alleviate symptoms, and to give men and women a chance to tell their stories through artwork.

Suzie Meluso with the museum said it’s a say to help support our men and women who risk their lives for our country.

“Many find that they work through a lot of problems through art and so we are hoping to just give them another venue in which to participate,” Meluso said.

Through the duration of this exhibit, RAM will offer Art4Healing classes free to Veterans.

Works selected to be shown in the exhibit will be selected by RAM. Works may be of any media (including painting, photography, sculpture, etc.).

Dates to submit work: Tuesday, February 2 – Friday, April 2, 2021

SEND SUBMISSIONS TO:
Fort Smith Regional Art Museum, Creative Forces: Honoring Heroes
1601 Rogers Avenue, Fort Smith, AR 72901

ENTRIES MUST INCLUDE: Up to three (3) clearly labeled, high-resolution CD images, USB drives or photographs will be accepted
Details for each work: title, year, media, and dimensions (H x W x D)
No images larger than 18 x 24” (framed 24 x 36”)
Price required for each piece, in the event of a sale
Short statement about the submitted piece
Your branch of service
Proof of military service

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:
Drop-offs can be made during museum hours: Tuesday–Saturday, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Sunday, 1–5 p.m.
Museum will not accept original artwork as a submission
No submissions will be accepted via email
Submissions will not be returned
Artwork selected for the exhibit must be framed and ready to hang when delivered

Dates to submit work: Tuesday, February 2 – Friday, April 2, 2021

Accepted entries announced: Friday, April 16, 2021
Deadline for delivery: Friday, May 7, 2021
Exhibit dates: May 21 – Sept. 19, 2021
Dates for pick up of unsold artwork: Sept. 24 – Oct. 8, 2021

Click here for more details.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers