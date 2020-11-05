Fort Smith Regional Art Museum looking for Veteran artists

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Former and current servicemen and women can submit their art to be featured at the Fort Smith Regional Museum.

The “Creative Forces Honoring Heroes exhibit helps raise awareness about PTSD, to offer a potential solution to help alleviate symptoms, and to give men and women a chance to tell their stories through artwork.

Suzie Meluso with the museum said it’s a say to help support our men and women who risk their lives for our country.

“Many find that they work through a lot of problems through art and so we are hoping to just give them another venue in which to participate,” Meluso said.

Through the duration of this exhibit, RAM will offer Art4Healing classes free to Veterans.

Works selected to be shown in the exhibit will be selected by RAM. Works may be of any media (including painting, photography, sculpture, etc.).

Dates to submit work: Tuesday, February 2 – Friday, April 2, 2021

SEND SUBMISSIONS TO:

Fort Smith Regional Art Museum, Creative Forces: Honoring Heroes

1601 Rogers Avenue, Fort Smith, AR 72901

ENTRIES MUST INCLUDE: Up to three (3) clearly labeled, high-resolution CD images, USB drives or photographs will be accepted

Details for each work: title, year, media, and dimensions (H x W x D)

No images larger than 18 x 24” (framed 24 x 36”)

Price required for each piece, in the event of a sale

Short statement about the submitted piece

Your branch of service

Proof of military service

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

Drop-offs can be made during museum hours: Tuesday–Saturday, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Sunday, 1–5 p.m.

Museum will not accept original artwork as a submission

No submissions will be accepted via email

Submissions will not be returned

Artwork selected for the exhibit must be framed and ready to hang when delivered

Accepted entries announced: Friday, April 16, 2021

Deadline for delivery: Friday, May 7, 2021

Exhibit dates: May 21 – Sept. 19, 2021

Dates for pick up of unsold artwork: Sept. 24 – Oct. 8, 2021

Click here for more details.