Fort Smith Regional Art Museum presents A Family Affair: Three Artists, Three Visions, One Family On Video

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The exhibition, A Family Affair: Three Artists, Three Visions, One Family, has been at the upstairs gallery of the Fort Smith Regional Art Museum (RAM) since March 14.

However, due to the social distancing required to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the museum closed three days later.

The art is by Fort Smith resident Dede Hutcheson and her two daughters, Robyn Horn and Karen Hutcheson.

A Family Affair – Dede Hutcheson

The exhibition can now be viewed thanks to the creation of a video tour.

A Family Affair – Karen Hutcheson

“We had the help of donors, Dr. and Mrs. Greg and Marta Jones, and our website developer, the Richland Group, and local videographer Branchout Studios to help us achieve this goal,” RAM Executive Director Lou Meluso said. “The exhibition is something we want everyone to be able to see.”

A Family Affair – Robyn Horn

The exhibition has been extended to October 11.

Click here for a tour of the exhibition.