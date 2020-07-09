Fort Smith Regional Art Museum summer camp goes virtual

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fort Smith Regional Art Museum will have all summer camp classes online.

Due to concern for our guests, and social distancing, art camp is going to be a virtual experience.

RAM Art Camp will take place on Zoom class.

“Due to this pandemic, too many enjoyable events have been canceled, not only for adults but especially for the youngsters. These virtual classes will try to bridge this gap and bring art and the creative experience to the children in the safety of their own homes, on their computers,” said Daleana Vaughan, the Education Director of the Fort Smith Regional Art Museum.

Campers can register for multiple classes at www.fsram.org.

Each class will be $25 per camper.