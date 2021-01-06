Fort Smith Regional Art Museum temporarily closed until further notice; cites COVID-19

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Due to COVID-19, the Fort Smith Regional Art Museum will be temporarily closed until further notice.
The museum released the following statement:
We will be back soon. Thank you for your recent support. Due to COVID-19 and concern for our guests, the Fort Smith Regional Art Museum will be temporarily closed until further notice. RAM has received strong support during the pandemic, and we are grateful. We can’t wait to reopen and for you to enjoy the RAM Invitational exhibition — featuring works of all kinds by 56 artists — and Dena Creamer’s Arkansas Impressions.Fort Smith Regional Art Museum