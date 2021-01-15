Fort Smith Regional Art Museum to reopen after temporary closure due to COVID-19

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A local art museum reopens after closing due to COVID-19 concerns.

The Fort Smith Regional Art Museum opened its doors Friday, allowing guests to enjoy the RAM Invitational exhibition.

The annual Invitational is a national competition hosted by the art museum since 1948.

During the exhibition, 56 artists are featured and the winner gets a thousand dollars and their very own art show.

Fort Smith Regional Art Museum Marketing Coordinator Suzie Meluso said she recognizes the value of the art submitted to the competition.

“We are so proud of all these people that have entered and this beautiful artwork is absolutely inspiring,” Meluso said.

You can check out the art exhibit through May 16.

Winners will be announced on the Fort Smith Art Museum’s social media pages.