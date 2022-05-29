FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The community honored Memorial Day with a ceremony at the Fort Smith National Cemetery.

Hundreds of people paid their respects and remembered those who lost their lives serving our country. Clayton Quinalty was the keynote speaker. He’s a Fort Smith native and former guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Solider.

“It was a great honor, like I said one of the main things I wanted to take this opportunity to do was to tell people the history they don’t tell about the tomb,” Quinalty said.

Vietnam veteran James Christie said without those who served we wouldn’t have the America we have now.

“No vets, no America,” Christie said. “These gentleman here have given the ultimate sacrifice for us and for you.”

The cemetery is filled with flags honoring each life lost. The community is invited to help pick up the flags on Thursday at 9 a.m.