FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Residents in the River Valley who needed repairs on their pipes will get a break on their water and sewer bills after freezing weather last month burst pipes all over the region.

The Fort Smith board of directors voted unanimously last night to approve a rate adjustment for one of two billing cycles.

Residents are required to show a plumber’s invoice or receipt to show the repair was made and the bill will be adjusted to the average over the last six months.