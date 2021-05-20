Fort Smith residents want city to restore flag display

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Residents of Fort Smith are calling on the city to restore the Riverfront Park flag display.

The city established the display, which includes a Confederate flag, in October 2001, but last April, the flags were taken down due to damage and wear.

City officials say they’re reconsidering and re-examining the restoration of the flag display in light of recent racially historic events.

Fort Smith City Administrator Carl Geffken said “We’re taking all of that in, and we’re trying to think what this region, the city of Fort Smith reflects on, and what is important to it.”

Attorney Joey McCutchen tells us he plans to file a lawsuit against the city if the flag display is not promptly restored.

“They add history to our city, and it’s nice to see the flags, it adds something to this park,” McCutchen said.