FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fort Smith Police Department is still looking for whoever burglarized several Fort Smith restaurants over the weekend.

Teresa Lewis, the co-owner of Lewis’ Family Restaurant, was a victim of a burglary over the weekend.

“It’s such a shame that people go to that level that they take from others, and they violate their spaces and everything. And, it really is heartbreaking sometimes, but we’re very fortunate,” Lewis said.

Lewis says she’s fortunate that her business only lost a few dollars and not someone’s life.

“My husband probably got here an hour and a half after they were probably in our business so we are so thankful, you know, what they took was minimal compared to what could have happened,” Lewis said.

Wilber Alvardo, a server at Mariachi Mexican Grill, walked into the restaurant and was welcomed by broken glass and said the stolen money was heartbreaking.

“We feel bad because we’re working so hard for the business as we work like almost every day and somebody come in, they stole the money,” Alvarado said.

Although this experience was tough on many businesses like Lewis’, she says this experience made her stronger.

“You’re always going to come out on the other side, and you have to give that positive attitude. Sometimes it’s harder than others, but you do. You have to keep it. You have to put that smile on your face, you know. That’s just what people expect from you, and you do it,” Lewis said.

The police are still searching for whoever burglarized the businesses, so if you have any additional information, contact the Fort Smith Police Department.