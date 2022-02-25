FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fort Smith Road Department began clearing neighborhoods across the city on February 25.

After two days of frigid temperatures and clearing the major roadways of sleet and ice, crews were finally able to get to areas that are less traveled.

Director of Streets and Traffic Control Matt Meeker says the department has a process for which roads it clears first.

“We start with the heaviest traveled streets,” Meeker said. “Our arterial streets are our first response. Our collectors are the second response, and then we move into the neighborhood streets.”

Meeker says crews always try to tackle the most traveled streets first, so if someone has to drive during bad conditions, they don’t have to travel far which is why neighborhoods are treated last.