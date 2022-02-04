FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Road crews are making progress getting city streets back in working order.

Carl Geffken is the city administrator for Fort Smith. He says there were a few spots like Zero Street and Towson Avenue that were especially tough to clear.

Geffken says while the main roads are in good shape right now, and there’s no more precipitation in the forecast, drivers need to beware throughout the night.

“Of course, we are getting prepared for this evening that has a forecast low of 7 degrees,” Geffken said. “So, we’re trying to clear as much slush and snow off the road as possible because tonight that will freeze.”

Geffken says if drivers are in Fort Smith and their street is particularly bad, they can leave a message on the Fort Smith City Hall Facebook page.