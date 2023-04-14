FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — You can go on a scavenger hunt with your friends this weekend while helping a River Valley nonprofit.

Hunt the Fort is a scavenger hunt-style event taking place on April 15 in Fort Smith.

It benefits The Hamilton Center for Child Advocacy which is an organization that helps abused children.

At the event, you and a group of friends will be given clues to hunt for locations across the city. Jennifer Terry, an organizer of the event, says it’s a way to help local kids all while having fun in a unique way.

“It’s a great way to get the community involved with our business partnerships to get your friends involved, for families involved, your co-workers involved, all coming together to support a great cause,” Terry said.

Prizes will be given to the top three finishers. It kicks off at 10 a.m. at the Arvest Bank on Rogers Avenue.

More information can be found here. Applications can be found here.