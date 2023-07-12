FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fort Smith School Board has a new member.

The board met on July 12 to discuss the candidates and eventually voted for Susan Krafft to join the board.

Susan Krafft

This comes after the board’s former president Dee Blackwell resigned on June 19 due to family health challenges.

“The next steps would be that Ms. Craft would be sworn in as a board member and she would serve until March of next year unless she opts to file for election,” said Shari Cooper, director of communications for Fort Smith Public Schools. “Her appointment expires in March, but if she files for election and she runs and wins, she continues on in that seat.”

Cooper said the vote was “mostly unanimous.”