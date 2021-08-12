Fort Smith School Board approves mask regulation for staff

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — By a vote of 6-1, the Fort Smith School Board approves an emergency regulation on face masks for teachers.

The board heard from the school’s personal policy committee August 12.

It’s in charge of collecting data from school staff which can then be used to make new polices or amend existing ones.

The PPC says about 60% of its teachers voted to approve the mandate.

On August 9, the board authorized the superintendent to implement a mask requirement for students.

The ruling will expire in 60 days unless the injunction on Act 1002 is reversed or if the board chooses to cancel or extend the policy at it’s next meeting.

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
