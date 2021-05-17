Fort Smith School Board candidates discuss district, Peak Innovation Center’s future

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The League of River Valley Voters talked with Fort Smith School Board hopefuls today.

Over Zoom, candidates Bill Hanesworth and Matt Blaylock were part of the league’s first-ever meeting since COVID-19 was declared a pandemic.

They candidates discussed their visions for the district, including the future of Fort Smith’s Peak Innovation Center.

“I want to continue the awareness of the career and technical opportunities at peak that’s going to open in September. This to my mind is a game changer,” Hanesworth said. “It’s my feeling that it is going to put our region at a very good spot with getting kids into a career path.”

“At Northside, you have 2 different types of carpentry classes, you have electrical and you have plumbing,” Blaylock said. Now that’s not available at Southside High School. I would like to see that at the peak innovation center and all those students be able to take advantage of that.”

Election day for the Fort Smith School Board is tomorrow.