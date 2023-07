FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fort Smith School Board says cleanup and repairs at Ramsey Middle School are underway.

This is following a fire in the school’s orchestra room in June.

A representative with Servpro says it is about 65% done with repairs to the school. It currently has about 90 people working seven days a week.

That includes deodorizing the building and repairing the smoke damage. There is no word on when the project will be finished.