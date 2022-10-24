FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fort Smith School District will have a permanent place for its school-based health center.

The center provides health and wellness services to students, teachers and families at Darby Middle School and Tilles Elementary School.

The school leases a building from the city to house the center.

In the school board meeting on October 24, the board voted to allocate funds to build a permanent structure.

“We’re hoping to be able to expand services,” said Michael Farrell, executive director of student services for Fort Smith Public Schools. “Because, we just finished our first year, and so, that’s your foundation year. And so, as you begin to build the program, what you’re hoping and what you can foresee is that you’re needing more services.”

When the new permanent facility is completed, students from other schools surrounding Darby Middle School and Tilles Elementary School will be able to access it.