Fort Smith School Board votes to extend mask mandate

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The resolution to let the mask mandate expire at Fort Smith Public Schools failed with a 5-2 vote September 27.

A separate resolution was proposed to extend the mask mandate for 30 days starting October 8 which is when the first mandate is set to expire.

“Folks should be able to know if things are going well, then this body isn’t going to have to think about and make another determination every month as to what to do,” Board Member Dalton Person said. “If things aren’t going well, then our kids are going to have to wear masks.”

The school board will be revisiting the mask mandate at their next meeting on October 25.

The school board will be looking for more feedback from the district and more data from the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement about how to incorporate a hybrid model for mask wearing in school. This resolution passed 4-3.

