Fort Smith school district distributes meals to kids during COVID-19 outbreak

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — An Arkansas school district distributes meals to kids during the COVID-19 outbreak.

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, so does the help.

Eleven Fort Smith public schools normally give out breakfast and lunch for kids during the summer, but since classes have changed, they started the process early and included eight more schools.

Leigh Christian, the Supervisor of Child Nutrition said this addition has doubled the number of meals given and helped bring normalcy to the kids.

“We’re all here with a common purpose and goal, and trying to keep our mind off the outside, doing what we like to do; feed kids,” Christian said.

The meals are filled with all food groups as a usual school lunch would.

Christian said they are also giving meals to kids who are not students and continuing to look for better ways to serve their community.