Fort Smith School District has nearly $52 million to spend on COVID-19 costs

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The School District has millions of dollars to spend during the next three years on COVID-19 expenditures.

Charles Warren, chief financial officer for the district, said the money comes from three allocations from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security and American Rescue Plan acts. Warren said a lot of the funds will be focused on learning loss that occurred during the pandemic.

“We’re looking at very specific, targeted curriculum, as well as some extra one-on-one time with students, and so it’s truly about the curriculum, the in-person instruction, whether it be after school tutoring in school, one-on-one, or some other type of programs, ” Warren said.

An update on the expenditures was given at the School Board’s meeting Monday night.

The expenditures are divided into 12 categories. Warren said the money will also go toward improving air quality and ventilation in schools as well as improving the district’s transportation fleet. Additionally, the district plans on hiring more nurses and social workers.

Warren also said the district will engage stakeholders to determine specific uses for the funds.