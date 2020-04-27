Fort Smith School District holding digital school board meeting

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fort Smith Public School District wants you to join in on its board meeting today from the comfort of your home.

Superintendent Dr. Doug Brubaker says the big talker will be School of Innovation plans.

This plan Brubaker says would encourage flexible and innovative learning opportunities for students in fields like information technology, healthcare, and advanced manufacturing.

Brubaker says the timing of the proposed changes come at a good time.

“We’re seeing a real need for more healthcare workers in our area. So that’s going to be a really important part of our strategy to help build the next generation of economic development in our area,” Brubaker says.

The meeting starts at 5:30 and will be streamed on YouTube.

