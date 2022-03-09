FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fort Smith School District is looking at using pandemic relief funds for various projects.

The district has about $52.2 million to spend. $14.6 million will go towards improving HVAC systems for better air quality for students and staff.

New guidelines require HVAC systems have upgrades like better filtration and disinfecting equipment.

Deputy Superintendent Martin Mahan says the improvements will help keep kids safe. “The safer environment with the filters and updating of the air quality systems will help mitigate, whether it be COVID or flu or things of that nature, to help allow students to feel safer coming back to school,” Mahan said.

The district is in the design phase of the project. Improvements could start sometime this fall.