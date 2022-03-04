FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Spradling Elementary School in Fort Smith has earned Level 1 Certification in Marzano High Reliability Schools.

Level 1 Certification means Spradling Elementary has established a culture that meets the “Safe, Supportive, and Collaborative Culture” criteria. Day-to-day school operations are addressed and evaluated in Level 1.

“We are proud to be recognized as a school that takes proactive steps to ensure student success,” said Elizabeth Love, Spradling Elementary School Principal.

Fort Smith Public School’s Director of Elementary Education said, “All of our schools are working together to learn more about this process where collaboration is more proactive and focused on specific data to make an even larger impact on student success.”

The High Reliability School (HRS) program was created by Marzano Resources to help transform schools into organizations that take proactive steps to ensure student success.

The program uses a research-based five-level hierarchy along with leading and lagging indicators, where educators learn to assess, monitor, and confirm the effectiveness of their schools.

And to become a High Reliability School, the schools must achieve all five levels of performance.

“As you move through the levels, it represents a complete transformation in how schools are run,” said CEO, Robert J. Marzano.

Spradling Elementary is the second school in the district to earn the certification.

To learn more about the HRS Program, visit the link here.