Fort Smith school receives million dollar grant for computer integrated machining lab

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Fort Smith school received a million dollar grant for its future computer integrated machining lab.

The Gene Haas Foundation supports advanced manufacturing education and with its $1 million gift, the peak innovation center will continue to do just that.

The money will go towards its computer lab with state-of-the-art technology.

This world-class technical training facility will provide several career-oriented opportunities for students.

“What makes fort smith and this project so incredibly special is that we are focusing on our community betterment,” said UAFS Chancellor Dr. Terisa C. Riley.

“When you consider the rich history of manufacturing in this region, this is an incredible opportunity from which to build an even better future,” said Michael Garner, president, Phillips Corporation / Haas Factory outlet.

Along with Dr. Riley, Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin, Rep. Steve Womack and Fort Smith Superintendent Dr. Doug Brubaker spoke at today’s grant presentation.

Fort Smith’s peak innovation center is expected to open in the fall of 2021.