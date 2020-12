FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Fort Smith schools have been working with students to keep up their grades during the pandemic.

The city’s “On Track” program is designed to make sure students are able to pass the school year.

Mayor George McGill, incoming Superintendent Dr. Terry Morawski, and the Fort Smith Public Schools leadership team held a meeting today to evaluate the status of students in Fort Smith schools and make sure steps are being taken to help them pass during the pandemic.