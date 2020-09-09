Fort Smith Schools lead the state in COVID-19 cases

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fort Smith School District has more COVID-19 cases than any other public school district in the state.

The Department of Health reports 24 active cases and nearly 100 cumulative cases since June.

Parents still have a chance to change their mind about their child’s education plan this year.

Christina Williams with the district said they have until Wednesday at noon to switch to virtual learning.

She said the district has been consistently reminding parents of this through text messages and social media posts.

For students who will continue learning in person, Williams said the school will ramp up its already daily cleaning routine.

She also mentions the security and facilities team will do more fogging, which is spraying disinfectant on each surface of the school.

“I would just say to parents that we are taking the necessary precautions to the greatest extend possible and that student and staff safety continues to be our number one priority,” Williams said.

Northside High School has cancelled its football practices and games this week due to concerns of COVID-19 exposure.

Williams said it’s hard to predict if more sporting events will be cancelled in the future.