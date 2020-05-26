Fort Smith Schools not collecting laptops for the summer for grades K-11

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith Public Schools (FSPS) will not collect district-issued Chromebooks from current K – 11 students who are returning to Fort Smith Public Schools in August 2020.

Fort Smith Public Schools will apply the appropriate maintenance to student Chromebooks in the fall, according to a Facebook post.

The district encourages children to care for them and use them to support everyday learning throughout the summer.

If your child will not be returning to FSPS in the fall, please call their school to make an appointment to return the Chromebook before May 28.

School directory: https://www.fortsmithschools.org/domain/141

If you learn that you are moving after May 28, please call FSPS Technology at (479) 784-8130, 2303 or email studenthelpdesk@fortsmithschools.org to make an appointment to return your device to the Rogers Center, 2901 Kinkead Avenue.