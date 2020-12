FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – There are three learning options for Fort Smith students for the spring 2021 semester.

Students are able to continue with virtual instruction, switch from virtual to on-site, or switch from on-site instruction to virtual.

Registration is open through Tuesday, December 15.

Families who currently have students enrolled in on-site instruction this semester who want to continue on-site next semester, do not need to fill out registration forms.