FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith Public Schools is moving forward with a plan to implement camera systems that will detect weapons at all schools by next school year and passed a proposal for new elementary boundaries.

Through the camera system plan, threat detection software will be installed on all exterior cameras and some interior cameras.

Threats would be vetted by the company providing the software and safety notifications would be sent to school personnel and school resource officers if needed.

The plan is set to cost $300,000 to $500,000 annually and would require no additional staffing.

A concrete proposal for specific costs and placement of the cameras will come before the board by February, according to deputy superintendent Martin Mahan.

FSPS also passed a proposal for new elementary boundaries after announcing Trusty Elementary School will close at the end of the 2023 school year.

Starting in the 2024 school year, the elementary school boundaries will line up with the middle school boundaries.

Students living south of High Street will go to Howard Elementary School, and students north of the line will move to Morrison Elementary School.

Howard Elementary School’s population would increase from 255 to 274 students. Morrison Elementary School’s will increase from 417 to 528.