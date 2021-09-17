Fort Smith Schools police responds to TikTok challenge trend

The “devious licks” trend, as it’s known on social media, had resulted in students stealing items from their schools, or, in some cases, literally ripping off fixtures of their school’s bathrooms, according to educators in districts across the country. (Getty Images)

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fort Smith Public Schools Police Department says it is aware of a recent social media trend that challenges students to damage school property or steal property from the school building.

The department says on Facebook engaging in activities that involve damage to school property or involve theft of school property will result in a complete investigation and if necessary, referral to the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for further action.

The department says it will continue to monitor for and investigate any criminal activity at school buildings.

The “devious lick” trend on TikTok involves students stealing items from their schools or ripping off fixtures of their school’s bathrooms.

TikTok is removing videos that show students bragging about stealing the items from their schools after the trend started to take off early September 2021.