FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith Public Schools is hiring an investigator regarding the leaks at the Peak Innovation Center.

The school board met on June 21 to discuss the leaks that have occurred within the center over the past year, at times flooding parts of the school.

Shari Cooper is the director of communications for Fort Smith Public Schools.

She says the district wants the consultant to be independent and that the firm will likely come out of state.

She says the board hopes whatever is causing the leaks will be found.

“We hope that the problems will be identified and that the consultant can recommend solutions so the district can move forward because the Peak Innovation Center is an incredible facility,” Cooper said.

The search is expected to take 30 days.

Board members also discussed replacing former board president Dee Blackwell who resigned on June 19.

The board is now taking applications until July 10 for the Zone 3 position.

A member is expected to be appointed by July 17.