FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Fort Smith school board officially approved the district’s new superintendent.

Dr. Terry Morawski will replace Dr. Doug Brubaker who is leaving for the Texarkana School District.

Morawski has served as the deputy superintendent since 2018 and has been in public education for more than 20 years.

Today was the first day for Morawski at the school district. He will be working under Dr. Brubaker until December 31, when his contract officially begins.