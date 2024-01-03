FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fort Smith Senior Activity Center has been hit by a wave of thefts in recent months, with the most recent incident involving the disappearance of a critical trailer used to transport food supplies to senior citizens in Sebastian County.

Deanne Rice, the executive director of the center, expressed deep concern upon discovering the theft of the truck vital to their community support efforts.

“We have these wonderful facilities that are provided by our local cities or counties and people can come in the center and eat a congregate meal, or if they’re homebound, we actually deliver the meals to them,” she said.

Established in the 1970s with a mission to provide essential support to seniors, Rice expressed her concern as to why a center dedicated to offering crucial services to the community is facing such targeted thefts.

The center has been subject to multiple thefts, including instances where items were taken from their vehicles.

Reflecting on the thefts, Rice highlighted a security concern: the absence of surveillance cameras at the Center. This absence has hindered their ability to prevent or address these crimes. Despite the valuable assistance from law enforcement, Rice emphasized the urgent need for enhanced security measures.

“Being nonprofit, all of our money and resources literally go for food feeding the seniors. Yeah, there’s not a whole lot extra for things like that”.

Rice said even with the center’s tight budget, she hopes they will be able to get cameras soon.

The center told KNWA/FOX24 that if you are interested in donating to the non-profit, they accept checks mailed or given directly to their center in Fort Smith.