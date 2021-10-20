Fort Smith setting up holiday lights at Creekmore Park

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The city of Fort Smith is gearing up for the holiday season with lights going up at Creekmore Park.

Throughout the year, employees with the parks and recreation department prepare for the annual event.

Director Doug Reinert says it’s a tradition everyone looks forward to each year.

“We always look forward to getting them up, but then we look forward to taking them down so we can move on to other projects,” Reinert said.

The lighting ceremony will be November 29 and is free for anyone who attends.