FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith Police responded to a shooting near North Albert Pike and Grand Avenue intersection at 12 p.m. Dec. 25.

One victim has been taken to a nearby hospital. The extent of their injuries are unknown at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation detail will be released as more information is known.

Any information that can help police can be told by dialing 911 or calling 479-709-5000.