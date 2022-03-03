FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith has shortened the proposed 1% sales tax extension time from 10 years to eight.

If approved, the 0.25% sales tax would be renewed for funding for the parks and fire departments, and a 0.75% sales tax would go to other purposes like repairs to the city’s sewer system.

City Administrator Carl E. Geffken says the sales tax will be beneficial to the people.

“We have to prudently put forth sales taxes that are believed to be, by the board of directors, to be in the best interest of the city of Fort Smith,” Geffken said.

Fort Smith voters will cast their ballot on the extension in an election on May 24.