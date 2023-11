FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — All solid waste services and the landfill in Fort Smith will be closed on November 23 for Thanksgiving.

Residential collections for November 23 will be on November 22. The landfill will be open November 24 from 7:30-11:30 a.m.

Residential collections will run as normal. Commercial and industrial collections will have limited service, and the solid waste services admin office will be closed on November 23.