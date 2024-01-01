FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Fort Smith Police say 48-year-old William Cody Bailey was arrested early New Year’s Day morning after a standoff with officers and FSPD’s SWAT team.

Police say they received a phone call at 12:42 a.m. Monday about a domestic disturbance with a weapons complaint. Upon arriving at the address in the 10000 block of Foxboro Road, police say all of the home’s residents were able to safely evacuate, leaving the suspect alone in the home. FSPD reports the standoff began after Bailey pointed a pistol at an officer, and the officer withdrew to safety.

FSPD’s SWAT team assisted in the standoff, which police say ended peacefully with Bailey’s arrest. Bailey was then booked into the Sebastian County Jail. He’s charged with three counts of aggravated assault on a family member or household member, two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, and one count of aggravated assault upon a certified law enforcement officer or an employee of a correctional facility.